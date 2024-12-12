Holiday Events

1 of 10

Chilmark

Holiday Book Sale

Tuesdays to Saturdays, Dec. 10 through Dec. 24 with deals through Jan. 4

Chilmark Library

Discover great finds at the Friends of the Chilmark Library holiday sale. There are thousands of books and DVDs available at bargain prices during regular library hours. Dec. 17 through Jan. Items will be half price, Dec. 10-24. From Dec. 26 through Jan. 4, items will be half price. After January 6, all items will be free. chil_mail@clamsnet.org, 508-645-3360.

Chilmark Holiday Flea Market

Sunday, Dec. 15, 10 am–3 pm

Chilmark Community Center

Enjoy a hot lunch, homemade items, holiday gifts, local Island vendors, collectibles, fresh greens, centerpieces, baked goods, and a treasure table. For updates, visit facebook.com/chilmarkflea.

Edgartown

43rd Annual Christmas in Edgartown

Thursday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec.15

Experience quintessential small-town holiday shopping, with decorated storefront windows, an art and crafts festival, horse-drawn carriage rides, the lighting of the Edgartown lighthouse, a parade, a dog show, store specials, and much more. For the schedule, visit christmasinedgartown.com.

Dickensian Christmas Village Display

Saturday, Nov. 30 through Saturday, Dec. 21

Carnegie Heritage Center

Enjoy seeing a holiday village display beautifully crafted in a Dickensian style, complete with festive shops, homes with windows all aglow, villagers out and about for the holiday season, snow-covered evergreen trees, and much more. Visit vineyardtrust.org. 508-627-4440.

Vineyard Preservation Trust Holiday Party

Friday, Dec. 13, 5:30–7:30pm

Join the Vineyard Preservation Trust for their annual cocktail party to kick off the festive season. Enjoy libations, light bites, music, and good company at The Carnegie Heritage Center. Purchase tickets here: event.auctria.com/420f83b1-b596-4c53-8c5c-a31eaa61eb00/.

MVRHS Minnesingers Holiday Concerts

Friday Dec. 13, 8 pm and Saturday Dec. 14 at 4 pm

Enjoy a 33-year-old holiday tradition during Christmas in Edgartown weekend, as the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Minnesingers ring in the holidays, and fill the beautiful and historic Old Whaling Church with the sounds of the season. Purchase tickets here: event.auctria.com/420f83b1-b596-4c53-8c5c-a31eaa61eb00/

Teddy Bear Suite

Friday, Dec. 13, 4–8 pm

Saturday Dec. 14, 12–6 pm

Sunday Dec. 15 10–2 pm

Enjoy seeing festive teddy bears of all shapes and sizes in a magical setting. All the money raised goes to help the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club’s Healthy Happy Kids afterschool food program. Free with a suggested donation at the door of $5 per person. Visit mvteddybearsuite.com.

Plum Hill School’s Annual Elves Faire

Saturday, Dec. 14, 10–2 pm

Federated Church

Decorate gingerbread houses, make beeswax candles, and shop for holiday craft kits, children’s books, handmade toys, and other gifts. Also enjoy a warm lunch at the Elves’ Café. All proceeds benefit the Plum Hill School in West Tisbury. hello@plumhillschool.com, 508-696-7701.

Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, Dec. 14, 10–3 pm

Carnegie Heritage Center

Twelve elves of the Christmas season are playfully hiding on shelves among the exhibits in the Carnegie. Follow the clues that are provided to find all of the holiday elves and to win a prize. Visit vineyardtrust.org. 508-627-4440.

‘There is no Room in the Inn’ Crèche Displays

Saturday, Dec. 14, 12–4 pm and Sunday, Dec. 15, 11–3 pm

Federated Church

View over 50 miniature nativity scenes from around the world that range in style from crystal figures to whimsical characters. Children can take home an activity page that can be colored and cut out to make a nativity scene. There will also be a silent auction in the lobby by Habitat for Humanity for items donated to them. Visit federatedchurchmv.org. 508-627-4421.

Charcuterie Chalet with MV Cheesery

Friday, Dec. 13, 3:30–5 pm

The FARM Institute

Get in the holiday spirit with this festive take on a charcuterie board. Join Morgen of MV Cheesery as she shares tips and tricks for creating your own charcuterie chalet (charcuterie board in the shape of a house). Each pair will have an opportunity to taste a variety of cheeses, enjoy learning a bit in a cheese 101, and create a take home their own charcuterie chalet. Visit thetrustees.org/event/424907/ for more information, pricing, and registration.

Oak Bluffs

Featherstone’s 22nd Annual Holiday Gift Show

Daily Nov. 12 through Dec. 15, open 12–4 pm

A one-stop holiday destination with handmade gifts from Island artists, including paintings, photographs, pottery, crafts, jewelry, clothing, accessories, soaps, dog goods, ornaments, cards, calendars, and stocking stuffers. Visit featherstoneart.org. 508-693-1850.

Gatchell Holiday Lights

Daily through Sunday, Dec. 31, 5–8 pm

County Road

For almost 50 years, the Gatchell family has decorated their house with a massive Christmas light display, complete with reindeer, snowmen, and more than 20,000 sparkling lights. You are welcome to park your car and get out and walk around. You can also bring nonperishable food items or a monetary donation for the Island Food Pantry.

Holiday Open House

Friday, Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 15, from 10–4 pm

Friday, Dec. 20 through Sunday, Dec. 23, from 10–6 pm

Island Alpaca

Head over to Island Alpaca Company, home to more than 35 friendly, fluffy alpacas. Primarily a breeding farm, Island Alpaca Company welcomes visitors year-round. Enjoy some tasty treats and hot cider while watching their alpaca or take in their alpaca video presentation. Farm store will be open for some special yarns and handmade, made with the alpaca that you see outside. No admission charge, but donations are welcomed! Visit islandalpaca.com. 508-693-5554.

PA Club Holiday Bazaar

Wednesday, Dec. 18 and Thursday, Dec. 19, from 4–8 pm

The Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs hosts a Holiday Bazaar filled with crafts, food, and fun. Musicians Rose Guerin and guests will be playing, Mo’s Lunch will be open for food, and plenty of local holiday shopping.

Vineyard Haven

World Market Holiday Shop

Sunday, Dec. 24, 10–6 pm daily

Capawock Theatre

Enjoy a holiday pop-up shop in a historic theater that has been transformed into a winter wonderland. World Market pop up features crafts from around the world, including Africa, Haiti, India, Palestine, and Peru. The market supports Island empowerment projects that make a difference globally.

Kids’ Crafts: Gingerbread Houses

Thursday Dec. 12 at 3:30 pm

Vineyard Haven Library

Children can come to the library to create their very own gingerbread house for the holiday season. No registration is needed, but materials are limited. jrapuano@clamsnet.org, 508-696-4211 x118.

Winter Wonderland, Santa’s Workshop

Sunday, Dec. 22 12–2 pm

Stroll down “snowy main street and enjoy holiday ringing, Santa on the fire truck, carriage rides, carolers, elves, and Santa’s Workshop at Waterside Market.

Kids Crafts, Holiday Balls

Thursday, Dec. 19, 3:30 pm

Vineyard Haven Library

Come decorate a Styrofoam ball for your favorite winter holiday! No registration necessary but supplies are limited.

M.V. Family Chorus’ 23rd Annual Winter Concert and Community Sing

Dec. 22, 4 pm

Hebrew Center

Listen to songs of peace, hope, and light from the Martha’s Vineyard Family Chorus, directed by Roberta Kirn of Be Well Sing. Everyone can also share their holiday spirit by participating in a community sing. Visit bewellsing.com. For questions, email roberta@bewellsing.com.

West Tisbury

MVYRadio Holiday Music Channel

Daily through Dec. 31, all day, online

While decorating, baking, entertaining, or just relaxing at home, listen to a 24/7 stream of classic Christmas music and off-beat seasonal songs from MVYRadio artists. The holiday channel is at mvyradio.org/holiday. 508-693-5000.

Island Made Holiday Shop

Daily through Christmas Eve, 10–4:30 pm

Gayle Gardens

Shop for a wide variety of items from more than 20 Island makers, including wreaths and plants by Gayle Gardens, Island-inspired photography, woodcrafts, textiles, jewelry, homemade jam, pottery, and so much more at this State Road location.

Vineyard Artisans Festival

Saturday, Dec. 21, 10–4 pm

Grange Hall

Pick up unique holiday gifts created by Island artists, including fine art, clothing, jewelry, ceramics, journals, cards, woodwork, baskets, and much more. There is free parking and free admission, plus local food. For the list of artisans, visit​​ vineyardartisans.com.