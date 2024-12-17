23rd annual Winter Concert & Community Sing

The 23rd annual Winter Concert and Community Sing with the Martha’s Vineyard Family Chorus, directed by Roberta Kirn, will take place at the Hebrew Center at 4 pm on Sunday, Dec. 22. The songs in this year’s concert will include songs in Portuguese, Japanese, French, Hebrew, Xhosa, Latin, and English. The audience will be invited to join the chorus on some of the songs, and all assembled will have the opportunity to feel uplifted, inspired, and connected through singing in community.

Admission is free. Donations are gratefully accepted in support of the Song Exchange Project, which helps Roberta to travel, teach, and collect songs that she shares around the world. The concert and monthly Community Sings are supported in part by the M.V. Cultural Council.

For more information, reach out to Roberta Kirn at roberta@bewellsing.com. To learn more about the Song Exchange Project, visit bewellsing.com. The Hebrew Center is at 130 Center St., Vineyard Haven.