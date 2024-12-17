Chilmark Town Column

The days leading up to the solstice are intense for me. I treasure time with friends. My heart is bare, easily touched by the tension between ever-present challenges and horrors and the miraculous. For as long as I can remember, I have held others in the light. By this time of year, I sometimes forget to do the same for myself.

“Don’t be discouraged by your incapacity to dispel darkness from the world. Light your candle and step forward.” Amma, known by some as the hugging saint, encourages us.

I treasure the light of candles and time with others.

Thank you to the many who help us gather. Thank you to all who came, and to the friends of and staff at the Chilmark library for a lovely holiday party. Thank you to the Chilmark Community Church, and Annette Anthony and all of the vendors for the Holiday Flea at the Community Center.

The Slow Stitching Circle continues Friday afternoons, 2 to 4 pm, at Pathways, 9 State Road in Chilmark, with Rebecca Gilbert and Connie Hyde. This is a wonderful chance to visit, create, explore, learn, and practice friendship. Thank you, Keren Tonneson and Scott Crawford, for continuing Marianne’s vision and keeping the light on in Chilmark by giving us a creative gathering space filled with kindness, patience, and encouragement. I feel weepy with gratitude.

Heather Goff announced the launch of her latest creation, Ploppals: “Turning frowns upside down one toy at a time.”

Adorable, quirky, hand-crocheted with love, poop-shaped companions wear a smile and hold encouraging and caring messages. “Crafted from high-quality materials, and they come gift-ready in their own box. Show you care, and share a smile — because even a Little Plop can make a big difference!

“Ploppals’ [mission] is simple: to spread joy, self-acceptance, and connection through playful, humor-filled creations. Everyone is infinitely worthy and lovable, just as they are, and our goal is to uplift hearts, spark laughter, and remind people they’re never alone — one Little Plop at a time.” You can find them on the web at ploppals.com, or call 508-955-9944 to pick them up from her studio.

Bill O’Callaghan and Heather Geoff’s Sculpture Trail at their Island Folk Pottery studio, 16 Marion’s Way, Chilmark, is open through New Year’s. Their shop is open by appointment, and from Saturday, Dec. 21, through Christmas Eve.

Beetlebung Farm’s new stand is lovely, and its oatmeal bread the perfect base for my go-to sandwich of hummus, carrots, cucumber, and avocado.

On Dec. 20, Dalila Bennett will have a pop-up sale of her jackets at Angela Sison’s store, Conrado, in Vineyard Haven.

Household hints!

Rub a snow shovel with a melted candle to keep snow from sticking.

Dip shears into flour before cutting marshmallows.

Patricia Cligott announces a Holiday Gift Show Thursday, Dec. 19, through Sunday, Dec. 22, from 10 am to 4 pm daily. All are welcome at the West Tisbury home of Lovingkindness

MV, 129 Indian Hill Road. Come shop and show your support for our cherished community.

If you would like more information, please get in touch with Patricia at 774-313-9610, or email her at lovingkindnesmv@gmail.com.

The show is aimed at celebrating community connections and helping others. The four-day event, organized in collaboration with local artists, will showcase an eclectic assortment of handmade creations and unusual items. Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to Martha’s Vineyard Family Planning. Revenue from the Joyful Jean Jacket project is contributed to Camp Jabberwocky. A percentage of earnings from many rainbow-themed products will support our local LGBTQ friends.

Discover more than 100 repurposed jean jackets sourced from all over the country, in every size and style imaginable. Local and faraway artists transformed the jackets into art pieces, including one with an ocean theme created by our beloved and missed Noreen Baker. Aquinnah Witham will showcase a wide assortment of beautiful quartz crystals and amethyst bracelets. You will find Blossom Schmitt’s Florawear clothing, which blends functionality, comfort, and beauty. Former Islander Michèle Ratté will return with her unique and earthly inspired creations. Lovingkindness MV’s clothing, pillows, and floor cloths will also be for sale, some of which showcase a new angel design with the essence of the show’s message.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.