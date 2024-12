Come to the West Tisbury library during the December school break for free soup and bread. Lunch for all will be served every open weekday. Soup is provided thanks to the West Tisbury Library Foundation, Friends of the West Tisbury Library, and Chef Deon at the VFW. Free and open to the public. Dec. 23, 24, 27, 30, and 31, 11:30 am to 1 pm.