Live radio play: ‘A Christmas Carol’

Celebrate the popular classic story by Charles Dickens, reimagined by Circuit Arts. Adapted by Brooke Hardman Ditchfield and Brian Ditchfield, a talented ensemble of local actors will perform a live radio play version, with caroling and wassailing aplenty. Can’t be there live? No worries. This production will be recorded, and then broadcast on MVY Radio on Christmas Eve. Co-presented by MVY Radio. Free/pay what you can. Visit circuitarts.org/achristmascarol for tickets. Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7 pm, Friday, Dec. 20, at 7 pm, and Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2 pm. Circuit Arts at the Grange Hall. boxoffice@circuitarts.org. 508-560-2134.