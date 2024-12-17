Poet’s Corner: Pond song

Pond song

By Linda Comstock

vineyard sweet momma girl

broad starlight, myriad pearl

late night’s gift looks me in face

dark flat pond my arms embrace.

smooth silk skin cohesion break

diving in Menemsha lake

plunging depths with arms swayed back

breathing bubbles breaking black.

shimmering darts of plankton fly

bouncing back from moonlit sky

insects creak and fauna heave

harvest breast sighs its reprieve.

forever flows this still flat mirror

naked as the sheep are sheared

we sing about the purity

that blesses deep in you and me.

Linda Comstock loves words. And music. She’s entered three songs into the American Songwriting Contest, and is thrilled to know that she has a 1 out of 3,638,422 chance of winning a recording contract.

