Bring your musical child to the Chilmark library’s open-mic style concert series for kids of all ages. This is an opportunity for your child to practice not only their instrument of choice, but also a chance to get used to performing in front of others. All are welcome. This event is free. To sign up as a performer, email adubno@clamsnet.org, or call 508-645-3360. Friday, Dec. 20, 12 to 1:30 pm.