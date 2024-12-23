Girls basketball continues to roll

1 of 5

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School girls varsity basketball team tacked on another victory to their so-far undefeated season with a decisive win over Sturgis Charter School West on Friday at home. The win puts them at 3–0.

The matchup started out as a back-and-forth battle, each team trading baskets in the first quarter, which ended 7–7.

Sturgis opened the second with a three-pointer, but the Vineyard squad responded with a flurry of offensive plays, including multiple three-pointers. As halftime approached, a thundering “defense” chant erupted from the crowd, propelling the girls to finish the second with a 22–19 lead.

The Vineyard girls team got more and more comfortable as the second half of the matchup progressed, and a strong defense performance in the fourth quarter finalized the score at 46–30, giving Sturgis only three shot opportunities in the final quarter, as opposed to the Vineyard team’s 22.

“Sturgis challenged us,” said Head Coach Mary Korba after the game. “We stuck to our game plan, came out with a little more intensity in the second half, and got more patient toward the end of the game.”

Senior captain guard Piper Blau, No. 2, led the team with 17 points, sophomore Madis Pitman, No. 13, had 12, and senior Agata Rodrigues, No.1, put up nine.

“Our goals are to continue to improve every day, grow as a team, and build a solid foundation for the future of MVRHS girls basketball,” Korba said.