Bring the kids to the Vineyard Haven library to watch movies and do a simple craft. The 1 pm movie is about a young bear who makes his way to England in search of a new home after an earthquake destroys his home in the Peruvian rainforest. The 3 p.m. movie is about a young bear who embarks on an epic quest to find the thief who stole a prized book, all before his aunt’s big celebration. No registration necessary, but craft supplies are limited. Friday, Dec. 27, 1 pm to 5 pm.