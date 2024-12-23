Marilyn G. Maynard, 91, died peacefully on Dec. 17, 2024, in Pembroke.

She was born to Washington I. and Cecile B. Goewey in Schenectady, N.Y., in 1933. She grew up in Newburgh, N.Y., with her sister, Marjorie Jane, and brothers William and Arthur. She married William H. Maynard Jr. of Highland, N.Y., in 1954. Bill and Marilyn settled in Larchmont, N.Y., to raise their four children. The couple spent their summers on Martha’s Vineyard beginning in 1980. Marilyn lived in Larchmont for more than 68 years, and loved the village and the water.

Marilyn graduated from the New York State Teachers College in New Paltz, N.Y., in 1955. She received a master’s degree in reading from the College of New Rochelle. She was a favorite substitute teacher in the Larchmont-Mamaroneck school system. She was instrumental in the founding of St. John’s Nursery School, and loved teaching the children there for many years.

In retirement she volunteered with the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Historical Society, St. John’s Episcopal Church, and the food pantry in New Rochelle, N.Y.

Marilyn was an avid gardener, and loved her dogs and the beach. She was much-beloved by her children and grandchildren.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Laurie Neveau (Roger), and sons William H. Maynard III, Christopher Maynard (Mary), and Jeffrey Maynard; and grandchildren, William H. Maynard IV, Sarah Oommen, Elvis Maynard, Wyatt Maynard, Hannah Maynard, Luke Maynard, and Liam Maynard; great-grandchildren Jude Maynard, Liv Maynard, and Rose Chambre; and by her sister-in-law, Peggy Goewey, and nieces and nephews Lisa Worden (Wayne), Karen Horth (Jason), Larry Miller, Cathy Dalton (Randy), Susan Goewey Carey (Bill), Sarah Goewey, Ted Goewey (Luann), and Elizabeth Goewey Robbins (Michael).

A celebration of Marilyn’s life and memorial service was held at Pyne-Keohane Funeral Home in Hingham on Dec. 22.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Bridges by Epoch of Pembroke Staff Appreciation Fund, 49 Cross St. Pembroke, MA 02359; to Community Baptist Church of Gay Head, 1 Church St., Aquinnah, MA 02535; or to St John’s Episcopal Church, 4 West Fountain Square, Larchmont, NY, 10538. See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.