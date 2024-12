This class focuses on all levels of Kripalu flow. Relax your nervous system through a combination of movement, breathwork, and meditation. It is accessible to all levels and is a fun way to wake up and start the day with a sense of peace in these times of uncertainty. This class is presented by the West Tisbury library. Free and open to the public. Thursday, Dec. 26, 7:30 – 8:30 am. Sign up at wholesomemv.com/wholesomevirtualstudio.