Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: At your most happy moment, did you care how you looked?

You are invited to a Kwanzaa potluck on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Baptist Church parish hall on William Street. Call 508-693-2797 or 508-360-9226 to save your place.

After Christmas, start marking your new calendar. Here is something special at our Vineyard Haven Library in January: “Traditional Storytelling for Adults,” with storyteller Nancy Binzen, is on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 6 pm. Enjoy a wildcrafted evening of traditional folktale and myth from around the world, especially for adults. Wish I could be there. She will tell two or three tales, including the myth of the Red Bead Woman from Siberia and the tale of the Selkie Bride from the Orkney Isles. Both stories are centuries old, and revolve around a woman discovering and reclaiming her true identity, although the journeys are quite different. Refreshments will be served.

The Vineyard Playhouse is hosting “Balance: Chi Kung classes,” with Kanta Lipsky on Tuesday mornings from 9 to 10 am, beginning in January, through March. This one-hour class of gentle movement, stretching, and breath work is drawn from the Chi Kung tradition of Tai Chi, a mindful practice building strength, balance, vitality, and relaxation. Register before class. Fee.

The M.V. Film Society invites you to a free heartwarming and funny movie, “Ask Me to Dance,” on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, at 4 pm. On a starry night, Jack and Jill each meet a fortune teller who predicts they will meet the love of their life before the end of the year, a few days away. They go on a series of dates, each worse than the next.

According to my mother-in-law, Beatrice Mayhew, born in 1896, the daughter of George G. Gifford of West Tisbury, the Neighborhood Convention group was formed because most social events were focused within one church or another. And before cars. Her grandparents and parents wanted to meet the folks, many from away, who went to these new churches across the Island. The monthly meeting brought strangers together. They enjoyed meeting one another, and learned more about the new places of worship. When my husband retired back here in the 1980s, I found it a wonderful way to meet people and learn about what was happening across the Island. I am sorry it is no more.

Heard on Main Street: Don’t grow up — it’s a trap.

