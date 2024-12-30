Laura Correia Magalhaes

Tânia Correia Magalhaes and Hildeny Correia Magalhaes of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Laura Correia Magalhaes, on Dec. 18, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Laura weighed 7.01 pounds.

Maxine Jo DeGulis

Bri Murphy and Kenn DeGulis of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Maxine Jo DeGulis, on Dec. 19, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Maxine weighed 6 pounds, 6.5 ounces.

Ari Howard Schwab

Jaime Schwab and Jason Schwab of Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Ari Howard Schwab, on Dec. 20, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ari weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Eliza Margaret Lukins

Emily Lukins and Joseph Lukins of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Eliza Margaret Lukins, on Dec. 27, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Eliza weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.