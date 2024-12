The Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living hosts the Supportive Day Program for those 55 years old and up who are in need of socialization or are feeling isolated. It is offered Monday through Friday from 9 am to 3 pm. Their in-person activities include music, exercise, conversation, art, and socializing. Free. For an invite and information, call 508-939-9440, or email maryh@mvcenter4living.org. 29 Breakdown Lane, Vineyard Haven.