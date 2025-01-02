High winds lead to power outages 

1 of 2

Falling tree limbs have severed power for over 300 up-Island residents on Thursday morning.

Eversource’s power outage map shows 250 Chilmark customers along North Road and 115 West Tisbury customers around Old County Road lost power. Lines were taken out by falling tree limbs in both cases and Eversource estimates restoring power by 12:30 pm in Chilmark and by about 11 am in West Tisbury.

In Chilmark, a fallen tree closed off both lanes on North Road. The Vineyard Transit Authority issued a service email stating “due to North Road being closed for a downed tree/power line, the Route 4 [bus] will not be able to access Menemsha Beach.” Those who require assistance for this route can call the authority at 508-693-9440 ext. 2.

In West Tisbury, police directed traffic to one lane on Old County Road while the Eversource crew trimmed down the fallen tree and restored the power line.

The National Weather service has issued a wind advisory for Martha’s Vineyard that is in effect until 10 pm on Thursday. According to the service, gusts may reach up to 50 mph on Thursday.

