Plunging into the new year

From Menemsha to State Beach, Islanders braved the cold weather on New Year’s morning, plunging into Island waters for a bold start to 2025.

The “polar plunge” has long been a tradition on the Vineyard. For some, it’s a reset button of sorts and for others, it’s a healing experience. And despite Wednesdays’ high winds and chilly temperatures, Islanders still found a way to participate.

Eastville Beach in Vineyard Haven turned out to be a popular spot, as two separate groups plunged over the course of Wednesday morning.

The first was organized by a local trainer at Strong Martha, Triva Emery. At 10 am — an early start for New Years Day — Emery pulled up to Eastville in a wetsuit with some warm cider and extra layers in hand.

She checked the temperature of the water: “It’s 40 degrees… That’s a little chilly, not going to lie,” she said.

Emery has been polar plunging the first Saturday of every month for most of the year, and invites her trainees from Strong Martha to join her when they can. She’s a boxer whose training is focused on empowering women.

“It started as a monthly challenge,” she said. Her hope is to encourage others to join in the intense, yet rewarding polar plunges. She said her focus is making workouts more fun and joyful, and a release of any unwanted energy. According to her, diving into ice cold water is another great way to achieve those results.

Soon after arriving, Emery’s friend pulled up to Eastville, ready to join in, but a bit more wary of the cold.

They stripped off multiple layers of sweatshirts, jackets, and Emery handed her friend some water shoes, earning her a sigh of relief and gratitude. Once they were as ready, they walked into the icy water, encouraging and supporting each other.

“It’s okay to cry,” said Emery to her friend as she submerged her shoulders and a distressed look overtook her.

For the next few minutes – that might have felt much longer to them – the pair dunked in, swam around, and checked on each other. Then, they ran out, shivering and reaching for their scattered warm layers in the sand.

“That was not that bad!” Emery said. At the same time, her friend said “Wow, that was bad.” They laughed and started layering their sweatshirts on again.

“Your head messes with you – the anticipation and expectation. But it always works better than you think it will,” Emery said.

According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, there is science behind a cold plunge and a healthy start to the year. “There is increasing scientific support that voluntary exposure to cold water may have some beneficial health effects,” the study reads. Although there’s more research to be done, the study found that cold plunges could have a positive effect on mental health, the immune system, improved insulin sensitivity, and cardiovascular health.

“There’s so many benefits to cold water immersion,” Emery said on New Year’s Day. “You get this mental clarity — it’s a reset but also great for inflammation if you’re dealing with chronic pain and illness. Also, it’s a way to honor where we live and how beautiful it is here.”

At 11 am, a different gathering of friends showed up to continue their own monthly tradition at Eastville. They were led by Rebecca Pierce — with dogs and kids in tow — who has done polar plunges since her first pregnancy a few years ago.

Pierce went monthly to dive into the ocean, no matter the weather. She cited the many health benefits, notably the positive effect the plunges have had on her mental health and wellbeing, and said her other motivation was that she “wanted a water baby.”

Pierce and her group of friends walked out into the calm water, took a quick dip and then returned to dry land. They congratulated each other on completing the challenge and quickly got back into their warm clothes.

“I feel so good after,” Pierce said after running into the sea with a group of her friends. “Every time I’m back I feel like I should’ve stayed in longer.”