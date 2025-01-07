Karsten David Larsen, 57, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 27, 2024, less than a third of a mile from the home where he was raised, and within the community that he loved so much.

Larsen was born in Oak Bluffs, to Dagbard and Carole Larsen, on April 8, 1967. His life was largely spent as a commercial fisherman. He began his love of fishing at an early age, alongside his father and brother. He became the captain of many boats, including several of his own. He was an extremely talented fisherman, artist, and hunter, as well as a loyal friend and family member.

In addition to possessing the various skills of a fisherman, his talent as a self-taught marine artist was remarkable. His subject matters were boats and fish, crafted from his memories.

Those who knew Karsten will long remember him as an outspoken, colorful figure with a quick wit. His intelligence and humor shined through in his endless antics. He was truly one of a kind. Although at times he may have seemed to have a rough demeanor, underneath was hidden a loving and caring soul who would offer his help to anyone.

Like many who grew up in Menemsha, Karsten could be seen roaming the docks, watching boats coming and going, and sharing fishing adventures. You can bet he had many stories of his own.

Although he knew much about boats, tides, and weather, it was much more than just catching fish. To him, it was about working together as a community.

Karsten is survived by his brother, Stanley Larsen; his wife, Lanette, of Chilmark; his sisters, Deborah Larsen of Bourne, and Lisa Larsen and Steve Dowler of Vineyard Haven; his nieces and nephews, Tanya, Jaimie, Jesse, Erik, Nathan, and Janelle, his great-nieces, Isabelle, Ivy, and Sophie; his great-nephew Nils; and by his dear cousin Betsy Larsen of Chilmark, who worked side by side with him for many years. He also leaves one of the great loves of his life, Katie Thompson of Danvers; and his great friend Denny Jason of Chimark, who helped Karsten through calm and rough seas.

The family would like to give a special thanks to M.V. Hospice for the amazing care of Karsten.

A private graveside service will be held, and a celebration of life will be held in the spring in Menemsha.