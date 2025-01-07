Needle felting for beginners

Head over to the West Tisbury library and join Laura Hearn as she teaches beginner needle felting. Needle felting is a creative and relaxing craft where fibers, usually wool, are sculpted into beautiful designs by repeatedly poking them with a special barbed needle. The needle catches the fibers and tangles them together, causing the wool to form solid shapes. This technique can be used to create anything from animals and flowers to abstract art. It’s a perfect way to unwind. Supplies will be available, but feel free to bring your own. This event is free and open to the public. For more information about this event, please email lhearn@clamsnet.org. Friday, Jan. 10, 4–5 pm.