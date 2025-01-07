Stocks & Soups 101 with Slough Farm

It’s cold out, which means it’s time for soup! Join this hands-on class and learn the basics of making stocks and broths from scratch. Charlie Granquist, culinary director at Slough Farm, will walk participants through the steps of making bone broth and chicken stock, and discuss the differences between broths and stocks. This class includes basics on chopping, prepping, and ways to enhance flavors in soups and stews. It’s $40 for members; $50 for nonmembers To register, visit thetrustees.org. Saturday, Jan. 11, 10 am to noon. The FARM Institute, 14 Aero Ave., Edgartown.