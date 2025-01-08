Sybil Mae Moreis, 94, of Oak Bluffs died on Monday evening, Jan. 6, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond J. Moreis; and son, Eric Moreis. She is survived by her loving family, Raymond J. Moreis Jr. (Zoey Simpson), Eloise Moreis (Jim Bowles), Keith Moreis (Janine Moreis), Celeste Moreis (John Ventura), Vanessa Ventura, Courtney Moreis, Carla Moreis, Patty Moreis, and Lisa Moreis (David Roberts); by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and by the related families of the Garvins, Rodgers, and Araujos.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 11 am in Oak Grove Cemetery on Pacific Avenue, Oak Bluffs, officiated by Pastor Joanne Hus. Visitation will be held prior at Chapman Funerals, Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs, from 9:30 to 10:30 am.

A complete obituary will follow in a later edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.