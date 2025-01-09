Sam Feldman

It is with great sadness and love that the family of Samuel Feldman announces his death at 95 (years young) on January 8th at his home in Chilmark, Martha’s Vineyard.

Sam was born in Roanoke, VA, on May 30th, 1929, and lived for years in Baltimore, MD, with his beloved wife of 54 years, artist Gretchen (née Vogel) Feldman, who predeceased him in 2008, where they raised their daughters Dene and Leigh, and were involved in many community organizations. Sam successfully expanded and ran his family retail men’s clothing chain founded by his father and uncles.

Sam and Gretchen retired to Martha’s Vineyard, where they became deeply involved with the community. Sam founded the National Widower’s Organization, the MV Nonprofit Donors Collaborative, The FARM Institute, and the Farm Based Education Network. He was instrumental to organizations including the Martha’s Vineyard Charter School, Polly Hill Arboretum, MV Hospital, MV Film Society, Featherstone, MV Youth, YMCA, Island Housing Trust and the MV Hebrew Center.

He is survived by his beloved family – sister, Shirley Katz Duhl, his daughters Dene Feldman (KoKo Bakchjian) and Leigh Feldman, his grandchildren Nathaniel Koenig, and Maxwell Kelly and Vera Kelly, and his nieces and nephews, Robert, Jane, Victoria and Theodore.

We are so grateful for the superb medical care of Dr. Jeffrey Horenstein and his team, and for Sam’s wonderful caretakers, Tamo, Diannie, and Norele, all of whom brought ALL of us peace, love, humor, and compassion.

Notes of condolence may be sent to the Feldman Family, 25 Osprey Lane, Chilmark, MA 02535. Donations in Sam’s memory may be made to:

The Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, P.O. Box 692, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568; The National Widowers Organization, 25 Osprey Lane, Chilmark, MA 02535;

or Martha’s Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative, P.O. Box 1018, West Tisbury, MA 02575 .