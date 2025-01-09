Social Justice Curriculum

Lynn Ditchfield knows firsthand how the arts can change lives and communities. Her book “Borders to Bridges: Arts-Based Curriculum for Social Justice” is a passion project from her more than five decades as an educator, from preschool to university, in the U.S. and abroad. “Teaching is in my bones,” she says.

The curriculum was developed to promote dialogue in schools, families, and communities. The beautifully illustrated book is divided into seven chapters filled with activities, narratives, poetry, mixed-media artwork, mindfulness exercises, and resources. Contributors include world-renowned educators, poets, artists, writers, and consultants from 38 countries and 20 states in the U.S. — including more than 50 contributors from Martha’s Vineyard.

The arts are woven through each chapter, which contain lessons designed for kindergarten through 12th grade. Ditchfield says, “Art is an amazing entry, and can draw people in.” Other through-themes are the lessons’ interdisciplinary and intergenerational nature, and the way they link schools to the community. “Students share what they are learning in the classroom out into the community, which brings a whole other level of responsibility and ownership,” Ditchfield explains.

The arts and artmaking provide a pathway through the chapters, which move from visual investigation to empathy through literature and self-expression, a broadening of identity in relation to others, to an engagement with local and global issues.

While the curriculum looks at social issues at large, there are a number of lessons related to immigration. The subject is tied to the initiation of the project. “In 2016, I applied for a MV Vision Fellowship to get a Ph.D. One thing I wanted to do as a payback to the community was writing what I thought would be a pamphlet about how to approach the issue of immigration, which has been a passion of mine since the 1970s. I also wanted to offer teachers a way to integrate the community.”

A few related lessons include one in which students explore immigration by reading and writing about it, and then share by curating a museum exhibition on the topic filled with their discoveries. There is a lesson exploring DACA and the Dream Act, using film, discussion, and investigation, and another that incorporates roleplay of authentic situations experienced by refugees and asylum seekers. Additional lessons include students investigating the difference between refugees and migrants, and another in which they explore how climate change impacts human migration.

Ditchfield infuses the lessons with questions for investigation, warm-up and closing activities, and step-by-step instructions. She also includes notes on necessary materials, preparation, timing, and the related academic disciplines. There is an abundance of resources in the book itself, as well as links to online information.

Ditchfield and Janice Frame, educator and the book’s artistic director, co-piloted the project with K-12 teachers on the Island, with the support of the MV Vision Fellowship and then–Vice Superintendent Richard Smith (now superintendent). “Borders to Bridges” has also been used in preschools, university, and adult education courses, and afterschool settings. Other communities have piloted it in the U.S., and internationally in Quebec, Argentina, Spain, Turkey, Peru, and additional locales.

Since its inception, approximately 300 print copies have been donated to schools and educators of nonprofits. More than 600 digital copies have been gifted globally to nonprofit/NGO educational groups doing social justice work in Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, England, France, Germany, Ghana, Hong Kong, Israel/Palestine, Kenya, Mexico, Nepal, Peru, Poland, Scotland, Spain, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, and Uruguay.

Ditchfield and Frame will be co-teaching a workshop, “The Art of Community: Building Bridges Through Creativity,” based on the curriculum, at the M.V. Museum on Jan. 11. It is designed for parents, mentors, counselors, business and community leaders, and educators from preschool to adult education. The 2.5-hour interactive workshop will explore the power of art to foster community connections relating to immigration and other critical issues. Through engaging activities and collaborative art inspired by “Borders to Bridges,” participants will enhance their understanding of diverse communities, which is increasingly important in the world today. As Ditchfield says, “The arts are a way to encourage everybody’s voice to be heard.”

“The Art of Community: Building Bridges Through Creativity” workshop will take place at the M.V. Museum on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1 to 3:30 pm. For more information and reservations, visit bit.ly/MVM_BuildingThroughCreativity.

“Borders to Bridges: Arts-Based Curriculum for Social Justice” is available in all Vineyard libraries, and can be purchased at the M.V. Museum, Bunch of Grapes Bookstore, Cronig’s Market, Edgartown Books, Olive Branch Free Trade, Orange Peel Bakery, and Pathways. For more details, free resources, and information about e-books, visit borderstobridges.org.