Pin replacement lead to ferry delays, cancellation

An issue with a Vineyard Haven slip is causing at least one cancellation to Steamship Authority ferries.

The unavailability of Slip No. 2 led to the 6:30 pm trip from Woods Hole to be canceled, requiring 25 vehicles to be moved to either the 6:15 or 7:30 boats..

“One of the transfer bridge pins needed to be replaced. I don’t know the ETA for repair,” Sean Driscoll, Steamship Authority communications director, told the Times

Additionally, the freight ferry Sankaty will berth in Woods Hole for Monday night

“The vessel will leave Woods Hole on Tuesday morning in time to make its 5:30 am departure from Vineyard Haven,” the ferry line’s online post reads. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

The ferry line also noted that other delays may occur with one slip out.

The transfer bridges in Vineyard Haven are expected to undergo replacements in March. The piers are also planned to undergo repairs this fall.