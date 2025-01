Carolyn Marie Wadsworth, 81, died on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at her home in the Campgrounds in Oak Bluffs. She was predeceased by her husband, Horace E. Wadsworth Jr.

Her funeral service was held at Chapman Funerals, Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs, on Jan. 14, officiated by Fr. Chip Seadale. Burial followed in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Oak Bluffs.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.