Chilmark Town Column

Menemsha is a place I often touch down. It is a place where the wind and the tide bring up memories and hope.

The question, “Are we big enough to fill the shoes of those who led the way?” loomed over my heart this week when I heard the news that Sam Feldman died. He was an inspiration to many, and instrumental in bringing to fruition large projects.

We are grateful to the many who come to share their wealth and considerable talents.

The Island can be a place of comparisons and contrasts. I used to think there was a magic formula for friendship that I would never know. I felt surrounded by people who laughed easily and dressed beautifully, skillfully sailed, hit golf and tennis balls, met with diplomats and members of Congress, jetted off on vacations to exotic places, could speak about any topic with authority, and had always read, or written, the latest bestseller.

It is when we open our hearts that we provide the much-needed home base that helps us become who we are meant to be.

“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.” –Anaïs Nin, “The Diary of Anaïs Nin, Vol. 1”

Fires are raging, and closer to home, there is a box on the express counter at Cronig’s Market in West Tisbury, letting us know that Bianca, who commutes daily to the Island from Falmouth, lost her home and possessions to a fire in early January. Daily I learn of more connections to people who have lost their homes. It feels impossible, and yet we will continue showing up and doing what we can with what we have.

I want to send prayers of healing from sneezing sniffles and condolence to Rebecca Gilbert and Randy Ben David, who lovingly escorted a friend through the end of their life. Rebecca invites us to visit her at Native Earth Teaching Farm, Sundays, 1 to 4 pm. And there is also a slow sewing circle with Connie Hyde at Pathways in the Chilmark Tavern, Fridays from 2 to 4 pm.

I also send prayers of support, healing, and gratitude to Priscilla Warner, an artist whose work hangs prominently on the walls in the infusion center at the hospital, an author who writes about connection, friendship, and healing, and who, while waiting for her next hip replacement surgery, continues to practice and share sound healing with Himalayan singing bowls.

Priscilla alerted me to an opportunity for fostering connection and creative discovery offered by Sonja Josephson. Sonja will lead an intimate group through the “Walking in This World” curriculum by Julia Cameron, Jan. 20 through April 7, 5:30 to 7 pm at Haven Shared Workspace in Vineyard Haven.

Let’s come out to hear the poetry and prose on Tuesdays, at Pathways, 7 to 9 pm, and music on Fridays. This Friday, Jan. 17, Seán McMahon, Rose Guerin and Buck Shank, and Rick Padilla and Jonah Miller.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.