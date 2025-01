On Sunday, Jan. 19 at 4 pm, join the Climate Book Club for a discussion on “Nomad Century: How Climate Migration Will Reshape Our World,” by Gaia Vince. The group is facilitated by Nicola Blake and Sue Hruby. Free. Email the W.T. library at wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up and get your copy of the book. Sunday, Jan. 19, West Tisbury library.