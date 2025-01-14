Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room to play our favorite game. The results are below:

First, Tricia Bergeron with a 10/5 +72 card

Second, Suzanne Cioffi with a 10/5 +61 card

Third, Collin Evanson with a 9/4 +56 card

Fourth, Jack Silvia with a 9/4 +53 card

Fifth, Mary Alice Russell with a 9/4 +29 card

There were three 24-point hands, by Doug Werther, Bob Hakenson, and Collin Evanson. There was one flush in the crib, by Collin Evanson. And there was a fantastic, hard-to-get second-best hand in the game, a 28-point hand, by Bill Russell. Congratulations to Bill! There were a total of 10 skunks (a game won by more than 30 points).

We meet every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room, the entrance across from the tennis courts. Come and join us, and try your luck. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP!