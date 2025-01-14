James Francis Sullivan III, 72, passed peacefully in his sleep in the wee hours of Jan. 10, 2025, at his home in Hillside Village in Vineyard Haven.

He was born in Lowell on Oct. 4, 1952. He was a steady and loyal friend to many, an artist, a treasured member of his spiritual community, a carpenter, a listener, and a speaker.

He is survived by his son, Adam Sullivan and wife Kathryn Sullivan, and their daughter Isabelle, and Aisling Sullivan and son Jakob Thomas Zipps Sullivan. He goes to meet his parents, Grace Alpha Murphy and James Sullivan Jr.; and his granddaughter, Brenya Elizabeth Sullivan, in perpetual rest.

He will be missed. Our hearts are heavy, because they are so full.