Jane Goodall is considered the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees. Be sure to catch a screening of “Jane Goodall: The Hope,” a 2020 National Geographic documentary about her life, at the Chilmark library. There will be a discussion afterward with Miss Lani and Kelly O’Meara. Free. Refreshments provided by Mocha Mott’s. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2 to 4 pm.