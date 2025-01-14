It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Cook. She passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 8, 2024. She fought a valiant and courageous battle against ALS.

Born on the Island in Oak Bluffs, Linda was devoted to raising her daughter, Kristen Jenkinson, and was also a mentor to so many. She loved to bake and garden. Her dogs Bandit and Loki were always by her side.

She adored and loved her family beyond words; her daughter Kristen and her grandchildren Hailey and Aiden Rogers. Her great-grandchildren, Kingsley and Ryder, were her pride and joy!

Also deeply loved by Linda were her daughter Kristen’s significant other, Dovalino Silva, and her grandson Aiden’s girlfriend, Emily Fernandez. Dovalino was by Linda’s side to help her in any way she needed. His unconditional love and support helped Linda through this difficult illness. He was the muscle and strength that ALS took away from her.

She was dedicated and hard-working. She retired after 26 years as a lieutenant 911 dispatcher for the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office, and as an EMT with the Edgartown Fire Department.

She is survived by her sisters and their spouses, Pat and John Montes from Arizona, Judy and Dick Diamond from Massachusetts, Charlie and Martha Smith of Martha’s Vineyard, and Artie and Julie Smith from Florida, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joe Cook, and by her mother, Catherine Murray, whom Linda cared for in her later years, and her father, Arthur C. Smith Sr.

She is deeply loved, and will be forever missed.

A celebration of life honoring Linda’s life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, online at hospiceofmv.org/donations.