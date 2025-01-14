‘The Thing Itself’ poetry reading

On Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6 pm, the Vineyard Haven library welcomes Terry Lucas for a reading from his new collection of poetry, “The Thing Itself,” featuring photographs by Gary Topper. Terry Lucas is an awardwinning poet, author, editor, and poetry coach. His previous books include “Dharma Rain” (Saint Julian Press, 2016), “In This Room” (CW Books, 2016), “If They Have Ears to Hear,” winner of the Copperdome Chapbook Award (Southeastern State University Press, 2013), and “Altar Call,” a winner in the San Gabriel Valley Literary Festival in 2013. His poems, essays, articles, memoir pieces, short fiction, and reviews can be found in numerous national literary journals, including “Alaska Quarterly Review,” “Best New Poets,” “Columbia Poetry Review,” Crab Orchard Review, Fifth Wednesday Journal, Green Mountains Review, Prime Number Magazine, and the Sun.

The event will be held on the upper level of the library, with refreshments provided by the Friends of the Library. For more information, please contact the library at 508-696-4211, or send an email to vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org.