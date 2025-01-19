Patrick Michael Daur, 44, of Sandwich, formerly of Vineyard Haven, passed away at the Cape Cod Hospital on Jan. 17, 2025.

Patrick was born in Greenwich, Conn., on March 14, 1980. He graduated from the Tisbury School and the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. Despite his gruff exterior, he had a heart of gold. He worked many and various jobs, including at Airport Mobile, Tisbury Shell, and Allied Waste. In winter he loved to work at Waterville Valley.

Patrick is survived by his mother, Sandra Kenney (Doug Asselin Sr.); his father, George T. Daur (Paula) of Shelton, Conn.; his brother, Douglas Asselin Jr. of Vineyard Haven; and his two nieces, Ashanti and Skyler Daur. He was predeceased by his twin brother, Brian M. Daur.

Services will be held at the Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Road, Greenwich, Conn., on Sunday, Jan. 26, from noon to 2 pm.