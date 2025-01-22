Chilmark Town Column

January is a time when it can be harder to connect. Many places close for much-needed breaks. Many people take much-needed vacations. Many find themselves coming down with illness. I’m still recovering. Bitter cold temperatures and whipping winds don’t help.

Kathryn Elizabeth Coe, 71, of Washington Depot, Conn., and Chilmark, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife for 47 years of Tom Hollinger. She was such a lovely person, and I was hoping for more visits. My heart goes out to her family and friends.

I am reminded of Lucille Clifton’s “blessing the boats (at St. Mary’s).”

may the tide

that is entering even now

the lip of our understanding

carry you out

beyond the face of fear

may you kiss

the wind then turn from it

certain that it will

love your back may you

open your eyes to water

water waving forever

and may you in your innocence

sail through this to that

Almost 60 years ago, in a Massey Lecture in 1967, Martin Luther King said, “Growth requires connection and trust. Alienation is a form of living death. It is the acid of despair that dissolves society.” Isolation, alienation, and the perspective that you can’t trust anyone or anything are common themes.

Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Pathways, Chilmark Tavern, 9 State Road, Patti McCracken presents her nonfiction book “The Angel Makers: Arsenic, a Midwife, and Modern History’s Most Astonishing Murder Ring.” Power, despair, alienation, isolation, and facing evil are at the heart of the story. Her book is one that I not only read, but also listened to on Audible, because it is riveting, complex, and resonant. It is worthy of a book club conversation, as well as a terrific example of a well-researched and -written book.

I note with delight the Chilmark library is offering Coffee and Conversation every Wednesday morning, 10:30 am to noon.

We can join Laurisa Rich and Cathie Walthers at the Chilmark library on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 2 to 3 pm, and learn how to make “Herb-Infused Honey.”

Vicky Hanjian’s four-week “Bible 101” study resumes on Wednesday, Jan. 22, through Feb. 12, 10:30-11:30 am at the West Tisbury Church.

I am reminded that connections are built on moments when we aren’t being spectacular or perfect — they are formed when we take the time to say hello, ask a question, and listen.

I am grateful for those who continue to create places for us to gather, and for those who choose to be the light, listen with hope and love, are sturdy in their word, and honor their commitments to do the right thing, no matter what.

Wishing you all a week of peace on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 2025.

