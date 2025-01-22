Circuit Arts’ Theater Camp registration opens

Is it really that time already? Yes! Though it may be cold out, summer will be here before you know it, so get a head start on summer camp plans. Registration for the third season of Circuit Arts Summer Theater Camp opens on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 10 am. Summer camp dates: Session 1: July 7–18; session 2: July 21–August 1; session 3: August 4–15. Ages 6 to 12, 9 am to 2:30 pm, Monday through Friday. Location: Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School, West Tisbury. Rates for two-week sessions: $700 for year-round Island residents, and $850 for seasonal residents/visitors.

Once again, thanks to a generous donor, scholarships will be made available for qualifying Island families. For more information, go to childrenstheatermv.org.