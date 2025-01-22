Craft Night: Make your own mosaic frame

Stefanie Wolf of Stefanie Wolf Designs invites you to cozy up with creativity during her “Craft Nights.” Design and decorate your own mosaic photo frame by gluing colorful glass beads onto the frame of your choice. Bring a friend and enjoy an evening of fun, inspiration, and hands-on crafting in Wolf’s charming studio. Mosaic frames are a great way to brighten up your home. They also make a wonderful gift. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today. Get tickets here: stefaniewolf.com/products/diy-craft-night. Friday, Jan. 24, and Friday, Feb. 7, from 5 to 6:30 pm. Stefanie Wolf Designs, 37 Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs, 774-549-9526.