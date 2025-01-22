Guided winter walk at Polly Hill Arboretum

Winter is cold, sure, but getting out for a walk can be both invigorating and beautiful. Head over to Polly Hill Arboretum and take in the view. The trees without leaves and bare stone walls are the basis for lush summer growth, but are readily visible this time of year. Staff will tour you through the Arboretum for a fresh winter perspective. Folks will meet at the Visitor Center. Registration not required; $5 for PHA members. Saturdays, Jan. 25, Feb. 22, and March 22, from 10 to 11 am. Polly Hill Arboretum, 795 State Road, West Tisbury, 508-693-9426.