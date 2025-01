All levels are welcome to join a series of free guitar lessons taught by Shelly Jones at the West Tisbury Library. These classes run Saturdays from 10:30 to 11:30 am, Feb. 1, 8, and 22, and March 1 (skipping Feb. 15). Please bring a guitar if you have one. The library has a few guitars available to check out with your library card. No need to attend every class. Drop-ins are welcome! Free and open to the public. For more information about the series, please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.