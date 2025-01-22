Online author talk: ‘The Stolen Queen’

Join author Fiona Davis for a discussion of her new historical fiction novel, “The Stolen Queen.” The story will transport you from New York City’s most glamorous party to the labyrinthine streets of Cairo and back. Fiona Davis is the New York Times bestselling author of several novels, including “The Spectacular,” “The Magnolia Palace,” and “The Lions of Fifth Avenue.” Registration required. This program is funded by the Tewksbury Public Library, in collaboration with other Massachusetts libraries. Format: Virtual. Click this website link to sign up: edgartownlibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar. Monday, Jan. 27, 7–8 pm.