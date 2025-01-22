Polly Hill Arboretum calls for art

1 of 3

Polly Hill Arboretum is bringing back “Art in the Arboretum,” a special outdoor exhibit featuring visitor art, last held in 2019. If you have photographed the landscape, sketched a flower, or painted a vista of the Arboretum, consider sharing your unique work for the exhibit. An array of artwork based on subject matter, medium, and location will be selected. Featured artists will be recognized in the Arboretum’s publication, “Meristems.” An opening reception will take place for artists and visitors this spring, date to be determined. Please email a photograph of the artwork for consideration to info@pollyhillarboretum.org by Jan. 31.