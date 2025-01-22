West Tisbury Town Column

As we have been watching the fires continue to spread across LA, a tragic fire has affected someone closer to home. Our dear Bianca, who smiles and makes jokes to brighten our days, who anticipates and always seems to find just what we need on her neatly ordered shelves at our up-Island Cronig’s, has lost her home in Falmouth. Thankfully, she, her husband, and daughters are all fine.

Let’s do what we can to help. There is a collection at Cronig’s, and I hope we will all do what we can to help Bianca and her family. It is a small way to show her how much she means to us. We can do this. We need to do this. Bianca, we will help.

It has finally turned cold enough for a few snowy hours, enough to whiten the ground. Not much more than that. On the bright side, it’s not enough to have to shovel, but enough that kids can feel excited and eager to play outside.

I don’t have much else to say this week. There are some buds buried deep among the leaves of my earliest hellebores. More green tips of snowdrops, scilla, and daffodils are poking up. I spend time pushing fallen leaves and myrtle away to see what’s underneath.

I have finally eaten the last Christmas cookies. Now to lose those extra pounds. Or not. It seems to matter less every year. At this point in my life, the pleasures of a nightly drink and cookies, chocolate, cake, and my favorite ice cream with Blue’s fudge sauce all win out over austerity. I eat vegetables and fruit, too, but I am unwilling to give up my indulgences.

There will be an artist’s reception for Leo Frame at the library this Friday afternoon (tomorrow) from 3 to 4:30 pm. His photographs will remain on view through January. On Saturday, you can dance with Sandy Broyard at 10:30 am, and build a Rube Goldbergesque contraption with Hugh Phear at 1 pm. The LGBTQ book club will meet Monday afternoon at 5:30 pm to discuss “A Lady for a Duke” by Alexis Hall. Sign up and get your copy of the book at wt_mail@clamsnet.org. Laura Hearn has planned a special mystery event for participants ages 8 to 18 on Tuesday afternoon at 3 pm. There will be an interactive mystery game, themed refreshments, and prizes. For information, email lhearn@clamsnet.org.

Wishing everyone a peaceful early winter week.

