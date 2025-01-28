Emerson Virginia Araujo

Jennifer Araujo and Delmont Araujo of Aquinnah announce the birth of a daughter, Emerson Virginia Araujo, born on Jan. 23, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Emerson weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Charlotte Estelle Myers

Emily Parr and Bradley Myers of Chilmark announce the birth of a daughter, Charlotte Estelle Myers, on Jan. 22, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Charlotte weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

Teagan Dowe Haeselbarth

Janelle Mooney and Wesley Haeselbarth of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Teagan Dowe Haeselbarth, on Jan. 2, 2025, at Massachusetts General Hospital. Teagain weighed 4 pounds, 12 ounces, and joins his big brother Landyn, and his big sister Brynleigh.