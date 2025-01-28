Edgartown Council on Aging: February 2025

Edgartown Council on Aging, The Anchors
10 Daggett St.
508-627-4368
edgartowncoa.com
The Anchors will be closed on the following dates in February: Monday, Feb. 17, for Presidents’ Day, and also for the week of Feb. 24 through Feb. 28.
Weekly Events
Monday
- 9 am: Chair Yoga with Jennifer
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Tuesday
- 9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
Wednesday
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
- 9:30 am: Introduction to Tai Chi
- 3 pm: Edgartown After School Club: The Edgartown Council on Aging invites you to join us for a new intergenerational program running through March 20. Each Thursday the Anchors will host a group of students from the Edgartown School, grades 1 through 4, for 45 minutes of fun, creativity, learning, and of course, snacks. Each group will be led by one of our own talented volunteers in an area of their expertise. Seeking fun-loving older adults to come and join in the fun.
Friday
- 12 pm: Friday Cafe
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
February Calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.
Please note that the monthly Wellness Clinic at the Edgartown Council on Aging is on hold until further notice.
- Feb. 6, 1 pm: Bingo with Rod and Lane!
- Feb. 11: AARP Tax Preparation for those registered to drop off at the Edgartown library.
- Feb. 11, 11 am: Coffee with a Cop with Sgt. Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department.
- Feb. 12: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Please call for an appointment. Shawn is here every second Wednesday of the month.
- Feb. 13, 1 pm: Bingo with Rod and Lane!
- Feb. 14: Drop-in Tech Help with Rizwan Malik. No advance registration required.
- Feb. 20, 1 pm: Movie! “Will and Harper,” 2024; 1 hour, 54 minutes. Starring Will Farrell and Harper Steele. When Will Ferrell finds out his close friend of 30 years is coming out as a trans woman, the two decide to embark on a cross-country road trip to process this new stage of their relationship, in an intimate portrait of friendship and transition.
- Feb. 21, 8:30 am: Monthly meeting of the board of the Edgartown Council on Aging.
- Feb. 21, 12 pm: Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in February.
- Feb. 28, 9 am: Friends of the Edgartown Council on Aging monthly meeting. All are welcome to attend.