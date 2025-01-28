Girls hockey upsets high-ranked Falmouth team

In a big upset, the 17th ranked Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School girls varsity hockey team took it to the #3 ranked Falmouth Regional High School Clippers on Saturday night, in the Islands home barn.

Despite being the underdogs and following an intense three periods of hockey, the girls came away with a 4-2 victory.

Vital to the Vineyard win was Center Colby D’Arcy, who scored two goals, goaltender Alyssa Vieira who stood tall between the pipes, and a solid defensive core.

“Everyone knew we had a job to do and we took care of it,” said Head Coach Mallory Watts.

Next up on the varsity girls hockey schedule is Dennis Yarmouth, on Wednesday night at home.