Enjoy an “Offering of Music and Light” concert with a reception and candle lighting. Island artists and musicians come together to brighten the darker days of winter. The performers include Seán McMahon, Missis Biskis, Adele Dreyer, Georgia Halliday, Loon Lane Players, poets, and others. Free. All are welcome. Sunday, Feb. 2, 5 to 7 pm, Chilmark Community Church, 9 Menemsha Crossroad, Chilmark, 860-916-8466.