Online poetry workshop

In this monthly writing workshop with poet Donald Nitchie, participants will create their own poem, prompted by a selection of poetry that will be read at the beginning of the workshop. If desired, poets will also have a chance to read and discuss their poem during the second half of the workshop.

This workshop is perfect for beginning writers, or anyone curious about writing in groups. Once registered, you will be emailed the workshop materials. The focus of January’s workshop is “openings.” To register, visit edgartownlibrary.assabetinteractive.com. Friday, Jan. 31, 4:30 to 6 pm, Edgartown library.