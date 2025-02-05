Black History Book Sale

The annual Black History Month Book Sale at the West Tisbury Public Library offers gently used fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, and cookbooks by Black authors. Payment options include cash or check, and are made on an honor system. Please make checks payable to FWTL. You may put them in the donation box on the library cart. Funds generated by the Friends of the West Tisbury Public Library sales support library programs throughout the year.

All adult and young adult hardbound books are $4; adult and young adult softbound books are $2, children’s hardbound books are $3, and children’s softbound books are $1. All cookbooks cost $5. The sale runs throughout February.