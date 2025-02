The Up-Island Council on Aging and the Chilmark library invite the Island community to join new and old friends for a morning of conversation, connection, and a cup of wisdom. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Up-Island Council on Aging and Friends of the Chilmark Public Library. Friday, Feb. 7, from 10:30 am to noon. Additional dates are Fridays, April 4 and May 2, both also from 10:30 am to noon. Chilmark library.