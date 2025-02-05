Cribbage Club results

Eighteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met to play our favorite game; the results were as follows:
First, Suzanne Cioffi with a 10/5 +86 card
Second, Doug Werther with a 8/4 +51 card
Third, Samantha Burns with a 8/4 +47 card
Fourth, Jack Silvia with a 8/4 +43 card
Fifth, Roy Scheffer with a 8/4 +35 card
There was only one 24-point hand, by Mary Alice Russell. There were two flushes in the crib, by Tricia Bergeron and Andrea Jason.
We meet every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room, the entrance across from the tennis courts. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm and start playing at 6 pm SHARP. Come join us!