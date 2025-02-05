Cribbage Club results

Eighteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met to play our favorite game; the results were as follows:

First, Suzanne Cioffi with a 10/5 +86 card

Second, Doug Werther with a 8/4 +51 card

Third, Samantha Burns with a 8/4 +47 card

Fourth, Jack Silvia with a 8/4 +43 card

Fifth, Roy Scheffer with a 8/4 +35 card

There was only one 24-point hand, by Mary Alice Russell. There were two flushes in the crib, by Tricia Bergeron and Andrea Jason.

We meet every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room, the entrance across from the tennis courts. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm and start playing at 6 pm SHARP. Come join us!