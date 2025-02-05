Mini Golf at Oak Bluffs Library

For those 21 and over, be sure to visit the Oak Bluffs Public Library for “Putts & Pints: Mini Golf at the Library,” on Saturday, Feb. 8 (rescheduled from last week), from 6 pm to 9 pm. Play 18 holes in the library, and help raise money to benefit library programs. Food, beer, and wine will be available for purchase. An admission fee of $18 per person (or two for $30) will get you a round of golf and a free drink.

Free teens-only mini-golf will be on Saturday also, from 4 pm to 5:30 pm, and free family mini-golf, also on Saturday the 8th, is from 10 am to 12 pm. You can purchase tickets in person at the Oak Bluffs Library, or online through venmo@libraryfriendsob. Please make sure that in the memo of the transaction, you write your full name and the number of tickets being purchased. Email sschofield@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-9433 for more information.