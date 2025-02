Shop fabulous finds from all your favorite Edgartown boutiques just in time for vacation. Discounts up to 75 percent off. Participating stores include Nell, Sea Legs, Botanical Beauty, Slate, Salte, Sole, Suka, Vaalbara Designs, and Katama General Store. Presented by the Edgartown Board of Trade. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 and 16, 10 am to 4 pm, Edgartown School.